Man wanted for sexual assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line turns himself in, police say

Man accused of sexually harassing two women turns himself in, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man seen in a surveillance video, suspected of groping two women on the Broad Street Line, has turned himself in to police. The attacks reportedly happened Monday night.

One was on a train headed South from City Hall, the other happened at the Tasker-Morris station.

He is now facing indecent assault charges for both incidents.