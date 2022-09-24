Man wanted for sexual assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line turns himself in, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man seen in a surveillance video, suspected of groping two women on the Broad Street Line, has turned himself in to police. The attacks reportedly happened Monday night.
One was on a train headed South from City Hall, the other happened at the Tasker-Morris station.
He is now facing indecent assault charges for both incidents.
