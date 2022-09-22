Man wanted for 2 sexual assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with two sexual assault cases. The incidents happened on Sept. 19 around 11:30 p.m. on SEPTA's Broad Street Line stops, Tasker-Morris and Snyder.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 tall and thin build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the band "Queen" on the back, black shorts with the Underarmour symbol on the right thigh and black running sneakers.

If you see the suspect, contact 911 immediately.