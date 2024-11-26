At Philadelphia's Triple Bottom Brewing, apprentices get a fair chance — and learn to make beer

A Philadelphia brewery is offering a unique opportunity to help people rebuild their lives after incarceration and other difficulties with an apprenticeship program that teaches the art of brewing.

At Triple Bottom Brewing, the story behind pouring a beer is one of redemption.

Tess Hart is the co-founder and CEO of the brewery.

"I was raised by a social worker and community organizer. I grew up outside of Philly, and so I've always been aware of the need for more opportunity for people in Philadelphia," Hart said.

In August, the brewery launched a 16-week fully paid brewery apprenticeship offering on-the-job training for people impacted by the justice system, housing insecurity and gun violence.

"To me, it's bigger than just beer, it is a chance. It's a story. It's people getting to realize who we are as human beings," apprentice Michelle "Melo" Burger said.

"I've had the experience where a job has changed my life. I really think a job can change a life," Hart said.

Hassan Abbott, one of the eight people in the brewery's first cohort, was released from prison in 2021.

"I was always working, always had jobs, but now — lately it's been so difficult for me," Abbott said.

Hart founded the brewery as a fair chance business, and it's now celebrating its five-year anniversary. Triple Bottom Brewing actively tries to "hire people who may otherwise be excluded from the mainstream economy, including people who have experienced homelessness or incarceration," according to the company website.

The apprenticeship provides some of those chances.

"Being able to pour the beer really gave me the chance and opportunity to show people I'm bigger than what people look at me," Burger said. "They look at me as a mom with six kids, that's it."

"This gave me hope," brewing apprentice Tariq Hampton said. "This gave me a chance to believe in myself and never give up no matter what your situation is."

That opportunity is what drives Hart.

"I've seen each of them working so, so hard against more obstacles than I in my life have ever had to face," Hart said, "and I just hope the rest of their community, the rest of our city gets to experience what they all have to offer."