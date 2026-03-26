Bill would allow Philadelphia bars to stay open until 4 a.m. during FIFA World Cup, America 250 celebrations

Last call at bars and restaurants could get even later this summer as Philadelphia hosts America 250 events, including FIFA World Cup matches and MLB All-Star festivities.

Hilltown Tavern in Fairmount hosted a packed bar for the Phillies home opener Thursday.

"We got lucky! Usually, Opening Day is cold and rainy. So 78 degrees on Opening Day, we'll take it!" bartender Mike Corrigan said.

Corrigan added they're expecting business to stay busy while the city hosts America 250 events in June and July.

"It's literally four blocks away — the fan center. We're already going to be busy with the Fourth of July and all the 250th anniversary stuff," Corrigan said.

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1218 would allow bars, restaurants and hotels to stay open two hours after the typical closing time. For Hilltown, that means 4 a.m. on the weekends.

"We're anticipating applying for the permit. It would be foolish of us not to take advantage of the opportunity," Corrigan said.

Eligible establishments would have to apply, and pay a $500 application fee. The late-night extension is for the timeframe between June 11 and July 20.

"I think it'll be fun. I think a lot of people will take the opportunity and will stay there. I think they'll get some more money. I think I would do it," said Lyndsay Cox, who lives in Fairmount.

So does Alex Harral: "It's not going to bother me too much but it's way passed my bed time, so I will be in bed way earlier than 4."

If this all sounds familiar, Philadelphia has done this before. Ten years ago, bars, restaurants and hotels — who applied — could also stay open until 4 a.m., while the city hosted the Democratic National Convention.

"There were dozens of restaurants, hotels, and bars that took advantage of it. So, you know, we look forward to seeing the same thing happening now," Ben Fileccia, with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said it's more than just an economic boost for local businesses.

"When we're hosting a half a million people from all over the world that aren't necessarily on eastern standard time," Fileccia said. "So we want to make sure when these guests, when these folks that are visiting Philadelphia want to continue to celebrate with their friends, that they're doing it at places that are licensed, places that are used to taking care of guests, that have ramp-certified staff, and can identify visibly intoxicated patrons. You know, we want our guests to be in safe areas, and that's what this bill allows."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was asked about the matter on Thursday: "I think there's one more technical step that has to happen in the Senate. I expect that to happen soon, and when it hits my desk, I'll sign it into law."