FIFA cancels 2,000 hotel rooms in Philadelphia ahead of World Cup matches

FIFA officials have canceled about 2,000 hotel rooms in Philadelphia that they previously booked for this summer.

The worldwide soccer governing body canceled hotel blocks in all 16 World Cup host cities, according to the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.

In a statement, Ed Grose, president of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said his organization is "disappointed" by the decision.

"Despite these reductions in Philadelphia, we remain optimistic," he said in the statement. "We are hopeful that any released rooms will be absorbed by strong demand, as fans from across the globe travel to Philadelphia for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Philadelphia is also hosting two conventions in June, according to Grose: the Drug Information Association and the National Athletic Trainers' Association.

Philadelphia will host five World Cup group stage matches at Lincoln Financial Field in June and a Round of 16 match on July 4.

Fans in Philly will also have the opportunity to attend FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, a weeks-long event featuring big screens showing live matches, local food trucks and vendors, and interactive activities, according to organizers.

The World Cup matches are among several high-profile sporting events planned for the Philadelphia area in 2026, joining the MLB All-Star game, PGA Championship and more.