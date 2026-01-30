Seeing $1 million sports cars, new electric vehicles and more at Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show is rolling back into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2026 with plenty to see across 27 brands of vehicles and a massive space on the convention floor.

The largest auto show since pre-COVID times, 2026's show floor includes multiple interactive experiences. There's "Camp Jeep" where you can drive a new Jeep through an off-road-style track, to two electric vehicle test tracks for the latest and greatest in rechargeable vehicles

We spotted two of the most expensive cars at the show, the McLaren Elva and the Ford GT, both retailing for over $1 million.

The Ford GT on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show retails for $1.23 million. CBS News Philadelphia

When is the 2026 Philadelphia Auto Show? Tickets, times and more

The Philadelphia Auto Show runs until Feb. 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

You can buy tickets online here -- adults are $21.50, kids are $13.50, and military and seniors 62+ are $16.50, including fees.

These are the hours you can see the Philly Auto Show this weekend and next week:

Saturday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 2 - Thursday, Feb. 5: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.