Dry weather returns to Philadelphia area Thursday with mild temperatures. Here's the forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be dry so you can leave the umbrella at home, but layers are needed in the morning as temps will be near freezing.

Light jackets will be needed during the afternoon because temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but the winds will be fairly light, so that will help. It will be similar on Friday, just a bit warmer with highs reaching the mid-upper 50s.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday with slightly warmer temps, but it will still be cool. Some sun early and then clouding up in the afternoon.

Friday brings similar conditions with clouds, some sun and a slightly milder high of 57.

Our NEXT weather maker will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with areas of rain, but the bulk of the rain is trending south at this point. It looks like a similar timeframe that we had Tuesday night into Wednesday, so stay tuned as your NEXT Weather team will be tracking the progress.

We'll likely see rain showers in parts of our area into Saturday morning and then some clearing, but this could impact the Philly half marathon and 8k Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend brightens up some and looks pleasant on Sunday for the Philly marathon.

Looking for the 60s? We are forecasting a mild start to your Thanksgiving week along with good travel conditions on Monday.

Planning travel next week? Another system is headed toward our area and may bring more rain Tuesday and Wednesday, which could have impacts on the travel. Thanksgiving is trending dry at this point, we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 52, Low 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 57, Low 44

Saturday: A.m. showers. High 53, Low 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 55, Low 33.

Monday: Milder. High 60, Low 39.

Tuesday: Shower late. High 57, Low 43.

Wednesday: Showers. High 63, Low 51

