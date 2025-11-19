Philadelphia Marathon Weekend road closures, race information and more
Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is nearly here, and the city is preparing to welcome thousands of athletes and their families, friends and supporters.
In addition to two days of racing, the event will bring road closures and parking restrictions Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The races start and end on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
When is the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend?
The weekend includes an expo and three races — a marathon (26.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles) and an 8K race (almost 5 miles).
At the half-marathon on Saturday, wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the half-marathon course map on the race website.
The 8K is Saturday at 11 a.m. Wheelchair athletes start at 10:55, followed by runners at 11 a.m. See the 8K course map.
The marathon is Sunday. Wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the marathon course map.
The start line for the marathon and half-marathon is at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The 8K start is at 25th Street and Kelly Drive.
There is also a series of short races for kids Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Eakins Oval. Children who participate will receive a shirt, medal and other treats. Other activities for kids include a sports zone, magician, face painting, yard games and more. The race distances vary by age group.
When is bib pickup for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend?
Athletes can pick up their bibs and visit other vendors at the race weekend expo. The expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Athletes will need a government-issued ID and their confirmation email to pick up their bibs at the expo.
Officials ask people coming to the expo to avoid bringing backpacks and large bags. Any bags are subject to inspection.
Check the website for a schedule of talks and other events planned for the expo. Speakers include Dakotah Popehn, Bart Yasso, Bill Rodgers, Lauren Fleshman, Katie Florio and others.
Road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend
Road closures start Friday and run through Sunday afternoon. These streets will have posted parking restrictions as well.
Friday road closures
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour.
After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed after the evening rush on Friday between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.
Saturday road closures
Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect Saturday from 2 a.m. through 3 p.m. Local access for residents and businesses will be allowed at some traffic control points managed by police.
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
Most roads will reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday or earlier.
Sunday road closures
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 15th Street
- 15th Street, from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
Most roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday or earlier. Officials expect that the outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive will be reopened to vehicular traffic by 5 p.m. on Sunday. All affected roads will be reopened by 8 a.m. on Monday.
SEPTA detours this weekend
Detours on SEPTA bus routes will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Some buses will operate on different routes to accommodate the events.
These lines are affected: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 64, 124/125.