Philadelphia Marathon Weekend road closures, race information and more

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is nearly here, and the city is preparing to welcome thousands of athletes and their families, friends and supporters.

In addition to two days of racing, the event will bring road closures and parking restrictions Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The races start and end on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

When is the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend?

The weekend includes an expo and three races — a marathon (26.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles) and an 8K race (almost 5 miles).

At the half-marathon on Saturday, wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the half-marathon course map on the race website.

The 8K is Saturday at 11 a.m. Wheelchair athletes start at 10:55, followed by runners at 11 a.m. See the 8K course map.

The marathon is Sunday. Wheelchair athletes start at 6:55 a.m., followed by the first runners at 7 a.m. See the marathon course map.

The start line for the marathon and half-marathon is at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The 8K start is at 25th Street and Kelly Drive.

There is also a series of short races for kids Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Eakins Oval. Children who participate will receive a shirt, medal and other treats. Other activities for kids include a sports zone, magician, face painting, yard games and more. The race distances vary by age group.

When is bib pickup for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend?

Athletes can pick up their bibs and visit other vendors at the race weekend expo. The expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athletes will need a government-issued ID and their confirmation email to pick up their bibs at the expo.

Officials ask people coming to the expo to avoid bringing backpacks and large bags. Any bags are subject to inspection.

Check the website for a schedule of talks and other events planned for the expo. Speakers include Dakotah Popehn, Bart Yasso, Bill Rodgers, Lauren Fleshman, Katie Florio and others.

Road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Road closures start Friday and run through Sunday afternoon. These streets will have posted parking restrictions as well.

Friday road closures

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour.

After evening rush hour, all inner lanes (inbound and outbound) from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed after the evening rush on Friday between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

Saturday road closures

Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect Saturday from 2 a.m. through 3 p.m. Local access for residents and businesses will be allowed at some traffic control points managed by police.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street



4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)



6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Most roads will reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday or earlier.

Sunday road closures

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street



4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)



6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes), from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 15th Street

15th Street, from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Most roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday or earlier. Officials expect that the outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive will be reopened to vehicular traffic by 5 p.m. on Sunday. All affected roads will be reopened by 8 a.m. on Monday.

SEPTA detours this weekend

Detours on SEPTA bus routes will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Some buses will operate on different routes to accommodate the events.

These lines are affected: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 64, 124/125.

Check SEPTA's website for the latest.