Philadelphia launches anti-graffiti, highway beautification project ahead of 2026 celebrations

Philadelphia has launched an anti-graffiti and highway beautification project designed to give the more than one million visitors expected in 2026 a bold and vibrant welcome.

On Friday, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the "Gateways to Philadelphia" project, which will focus on removing graffiti, cleaning litter, repainting walls and bridges and adding new landscaping.

The project will focus on seven key entry points, including areas near the airport, 30th Street Station, and major interchanges on I-76, I-676, and I-95.

The targeted locations are:

26th Street Gateway at Penrose Avenue

South Street Bridge, walls, medians and on/off-ramps

30th Street Station walls, medians and ramps

I-76 and I-676 interchange at 15th and 16th Streets and Vine Street

I-76 and I-676 interchange at 6th and 8th Streets and Callowhill/Vine Streets

I-76 and I-95 interchange at 2nd and 3rd Streets and Callowhill/Vine Streets

CSX/Amtrak wall at Spring Garden Street

The project will also include a large new mural along I-76 at Spring Garden Street.

The areas were chosen to ensure that visitors arriving by plane, train or car all experience the same high-quality welcome.

The work is expected to run through May 2026.

During 2026, the city is expected to welcome tourists and visitors from across the country and world to celebrate America's 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and other events.