Both sides make their case for Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena at town hall hosted by Mayor Cherelle Parker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker hosted a town hall about the 76ers' proposed arena in Center City on Wednesday night.

Hundreds packed the Convention Center to make their voices heard about 76 Place at Market East, which was introduced by the Sixers two years ago.

"We are going to hear directly from the community -- both those in support and those in opposition," Parker said.

Before the event, hundreds gathered outside in protest, including members of the Save Chinatown Coalition. The coalition said the arena will have far-reaching effects, including displacing residents and harming small businesses.

Ann Marie Rubbo attended the protest and said: "Ruining a neighborhood like that ruins the culture of Philadelphia, and we are a city of neighborhoods."

Independent consultants hired by the city addressed the crowd before both sides made their case, including those in support who said it would bring new jobs and revitalize the area.

"A project of this magnitude will be a powerful job creator that the working class of the city of Philadelphia desperately needs," one speaker said.

"The members, the people, the community is much more important than the numbers and research formulas," Holly Meng, the president of the American Center for Asian Students, said.

"I'm here to support the stadium because we cannot lie to ourselves," said Ryan Boyer, who is the business manager for the Philadelphia Building Construction Trades Council. "Because if you go to East Market, it is desolate and dangerous."

"Chinatown is place where people come to get a fresh start, so anything that can impact negatively the business prospects and the development of Chinatown is of concern," another speaker added.

Earlier this month, New Jersey leaders offered big incentives for the team to build in Camden. Parker said she has not made any decisions yet and will continue to listen to all feedback from the community.

"Whatever decision we make, I need you to hear me," Parker said. "Chinatown, Washington Square and Market East, you all matter to me and all of Philadelphia matters to me."