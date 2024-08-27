Decision on proposed Center City 76ers arena likely "in the fall," Philadelphia councilmember says

Fight over proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena is up to city leaders after release of impact reports

Fight over proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena is up to city leaders after release of impact reports

Fight over proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena is up to city leaders after release of impact reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have released four reports looking into possible impacts of the proposed 76 Place at Market East, eight months after they were expected. The studies, which examine community, economic and transportation impacts and stadium design, are meant to help lawmakers move forward on what has become a controversial project.

"I do think a decision whether to move forward will be made in the fall," Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

The economic analysis said having two arenas in Philadelphia would be a viable option for the city, a differing stance from a previous study by Comcast, which owns Wells Fargo Center. It also estimates that through construction and over 30 years, a new Market East arena would generate $1.9 billion in new economic activity, $390 million in new state, city and school district taxes and 710 new jobs.

Squilla notes that the tax figure is far lower than a previous estimate presented by the 76ers. Drexel University sports business professor Joel Maxcy says economic projections can be hard to pin down.

"I mean it's a 30-year projection, there's a lot of things that can happen in that amount of time," Maxcy said.

The planned 76ers arena would sit in the current area of Fashion District Philadelphia on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets. However, this has been a point of contention with some surrounding communities, particularly neighboring Chinatown.

The community impact study showed that only one in five Chinatown businesses was likely to see a positive impact from the arena, while half were likely to see negative or no impacts. The report also states that while construction of the arena would not tear down any existing homes in Chinatown, "there is evidence for potential indirect displacement through gentrification and loss of cultural identity."

Maxcy says it's a mixed bag when looking at downtown arenas' impact on other cities.

"I think people might say that Camden Yards and the football stadium in Baltimore, pretty successful," Maxcy said. "But in other cases, they've had maybe a negative impact on the immediately surrounded area."

The report also raised traffic and transportation concerns, finding that more than 41% of fans driving to the arena on game day "would have significant impacts on delays and queue lengths at key intersections." The plan does rely on increased use of public transportation to and from games, with recommendations for the Sixers to boost SEPTA and PATCO and provide transit passes with ticket purchases.

"There's still mitigating concerns with possibility of traffic congestion, how much public transit is used as part of that," Squilla said.

Squilla will be a key factor in the arena decision. The proposed facility and Chinatown neighborhood are within his district, but he doesn't think these latest reports move residents one way or another.

"You're going to see things in this study, if you're opposed to the arena, you're going to be able to point to and say 'this is why we can't have this arena. Look what it does here, there. It hurts small businesses.' If you're in favor of the arena, you're going to point to the study and say, 'This is why we should do it,'" Squilla said.

Instead, he believes the analysis gives councilmembers good insight into the possible challenges that could arise from a downtown arena and ways they could fix them.

"If we come up with a way that we can mitigate most of the concerns, I think then the legislation would probably be introduced," Squilla said. "I think it gives us work to do now, and I think we're up for that. Let's do the hard work, let's make a decision. And at that point, half the people are going to be mad, and half the people are going to be happy."

Squilla says if legislation on the arena is introduced, there will be hearings to gather public comment and consider amendments before any final decision is voted on. He also says he will share the legislation with key stakeholders 30 days before it is introduced to get feedback.

Read all of the reports on the city website.