Philadelphia mayor says 76ers belong in city after New Jersey offers team deal to build stadium in Camden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Cherelle Parker, speaking Wednesday at an unrelated event in Northeast Philadelphia, said that her priority is keeping the 76ers in the city. Parker spoke for the first time since New Jersey offered the Sixers a deal to build their proposed new arena and residential project, 76 Place, in Camden.

Parker had been tight-lipped in the past about her stance on a new arena in Center City but said Wednesday, "The place for all Philadelphia teams to be is right here in Philadelphia, and that is a priority for me as mayor of this city."

The Sixers have long said they want to build in Philly, but this week, significant incentives from New Jersey leaders changed the situation. The Sixers now say they're running out of time to complete a deal.

The proposal for an arena in Market East, next to Chinatown in Philadelphia, has been controversial since it was first introduced in 2022. As Philly leaders continue to weigh the pros and cons and review impact studies, CBS News Philadelphia asked the mayor about the new competition.

"I will not comment on anything associated with any communication that we have had here in the city of Philadelphia regarding any negations as it relates to the Sixers," Parker said when asked if the proposal in New Jersey will impact her decision on 76 Place.

The Sixers and others in favor of 76 Place at Market East say it will bring new jobs and revitalize the area. Those against it, including the Save Chinatown Coalition, claim it will displace residents and harm small businesses.

The New Jersey proposal includes a brand-new arena on the Camden waterfront just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge, along with other housing and retail opportunities. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJDEA) says more than $1 billion worth of tax credits and bonds are on the table.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of the NJEDA, made his case in a statement Wednesday to CBS News Philadelphia, saying in part, "We are ready to seize on this opportunity and welcome the 76ers to the Garden State."

The Sixers have long said they hope to play in their new arena in 2031 after their current lease with the Wells Fargo Center expires.

Philadelphia City Council is back in session Thursday, but it's still unclear if or when legislation to green-light an arena will be introduced.