Are the Sixers bringing back their iconic black jerseys? Sorry Philadelphia fans, not this year.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans love a throwback jersey, and the 76ers' black uniforms made famous during the early 2000s and Allen Iverson era are no exception.

And after the Sixers posted photos and videos of recently re-signed guard Tyrese Maxey flaunting the black threads, calls for the team to bring back the iconic unis took off on social media.

So were the Sixers hinting at something?

Yes and no.

Sources in the Sixers' organization told CBS News Philadelphia that while they are working on bringing back the black jerseys, they won't be worn in the upcoming season.

So for all the Philly fans begging to see Maxey, Joel Embiid and the rest of the squad sporting the all-black uniforms this year, the closest we'll get to a return to black this season is seeing fans wear the throwback jerseys at Wells Fargo Center.

Maxey's $204 million extension with the Sixers will keep him in Philadelphia for another five years. Last season, the 23-year-old won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award and Sportsmanship Award and quickly cemented himself as a star alongside Embiid, who's preparing to join Team USA at the Paris Olympics later this month.

He averaged a career-high 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds and had three 50-plus point performances last season.

Oh Hi guys … I’m back too 🙂🙂🙂 https://t.co/EvGKm1POYF — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 8, 2024