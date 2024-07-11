Kyle Lowry returns to Philadelphia 76ers on 1-year deal, source says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly native Kyle Lowry has agreed to return to the 76ers on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Lowry also announced his return on his Instagram page. The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Lowry, 38, joined his hometown squad last season in February after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry said his goal when joining the Sixers last season was to take the team deep into the playoffs, but ultimately they fell short.

In 23 regular season games last season, including 20 starts, Lowry averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists and shot 40.4% on three-pointers. He also started all six playoff games in Philadelphia's first-round series loss against the New York Knicks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

Lowry, who played at Northeast High School and Cardinal Dougherty before starring at Villanova, will return to a much different-looking Sixers team than the one he joined in the 2023-24 season.

Tobias Harris' massive contract is finally off the books as the Sixers revamped their roster to build around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Early in free agency, the Sixers made a big splash by inking nine-time All-Star Paul George to a four-year, $212 million max contract. The Sixers also signed veterans like Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon, added Caleb Martin, re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. and gave Maxey a much-deserved max contract extension.

The Sixers added Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain in the draft, a young guard who'll likely be mentored by Lowry in the 2024-25 season.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey still needs to fill out the rest of his roster with minimum contracts before the season starts.