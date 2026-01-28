This mother-daughter duo of Phambassadors is helping hype up Philadelphia for America 250

2026 is a huge year for Philadelphia — from the FIFA World Cup to the MLB All-Star Game and, of course, America's 250th birthday.

So who better to help share the city's story than the people who love it most? That's where "Phambassadors" come in.

More than 8,000 volunteers are with the program so far, but leaders have a goal of growing Phambassadors to at least 10,000 people before the year's biggest events. Phambassadors are tasked with being the "city's hype team," which means they'll be out and about to answer questions, offer recommendations and chat with visitors as the city hosts events.

"The baseline criteria is you just gotta love Philadelphia," Phambassadors program director Jacleen Mowery said. "We have you sign the pledge on our website, which is just a very tongue-in-cheek way of pledging your undying love to the city of Philadelphia."

There's no question that Kathy Nasevich and her daughter, Kaitlin, love the 215.

"2026 is what it's all about," Nasevich said. "We're putting our best foot forward to show everyone in the world our great city, the City of Brotherly Love."

For these two, there was no better way to show off Philadelphia than becoming Phambassadors.

"It's just like your family, everyone's family, and we've met so many really nice people and been to so many great events," Nasevich said.

The mother-daughter duo has already put in work at events leading up to the big year, answering questions, sharing Philly firsts and providing recommendations on what to do, eat and see.

After joining, volunteers can participate in "Pham Camp." The one-day workshop brings together Phambassadors for speaker sessions, storytelling workshops and community-building — all in the name of deepening the Philly love. The next one is happening this weekend.