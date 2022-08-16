PGA Tour's BMW Championship expected to bring about 140,000 people to Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The first state is seeing its first PGA Golf Tournament. The BMW Championship, which attracts professional golfers from all over the world, is getting underway at Wilmington Country Club Tuesday.

The golf tournament has been compared to the Super Bowl. It puts Wilmington on the national stage and comes with ups and downsides for businesses.

Eyewitness News was at a shopping center about five minutes from the Wilmington Country Club. There were signs warning spectators for the PGA Tour not to park in the shopping center lot.

Spectators instead must pre-purchase a parking pass for a park-and-ride service to take them to and from the event.

The championship is expected to have a huge economic impact on Northern Delaware and the Brandywine Valley. The Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates 140,000 people will be in town to watch the tournament.

This will benefit hotels, restaurants, gift shops and tourism.

The visitor's bureau estimates this will generate $30 million for the region. Eyewitness News talked with a manager at a local sandwich shop about the increase in business.

"I think it's been about a 25% increase in business and we expect to see a 75% increase on Friday and Saturday," Director of Operations at PureBread Deli Linda Morel said. "We've definitely seen a lot of people come into town and they're definitely going to be here Thursday will be our biggest day and it'll keep going up from there."

The championship officially kicks off on Thursday.