PGA Championship merchandise 50% off Monday at Aronimink Golf Club

The 108th PGA Championship has crowned a winner, but golf fans can still take a piece of the tournament home with them, in the form of T-shirts, hats and golf gear.

On Monday, May 18, the merchandise tent at Aronimink Golf Club is open to the public for one day of last-minute shopping, where all remaining items are 50% off.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and you don't need a ticket to get in.

Free parking is available at Gate 4 off of St. David's Road, at 3600 Saint David's Road in Newtown Square.

2026 PGA Championship merch is also available to purchase on the PGA Shop website,, though it doesn't appear the half-off discount is valid online.

The tournament wrapped up at Aronimink Sunday, with 31-year-old Englishman Aaron Rai finishing 9-under 271 to win the Wanamaker Trophy.