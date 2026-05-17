Golf fans react to Aaron Rai winning 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club: "He came out of nowhere"

The gallery erupted in cheers Sunday as Aaron Rai made his final walk up the 18th fairway at the 2026 PGA Championship.

"I think it's absolutely crazy, he came out of nowhere from behind," said Michael Friel, a spectator in the crowd. "Just really happy for him."

The 31-year-old Englishman rose to the top of the golf world and hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club to win the PGA Championship. He became the first English-born player in more than a century to win the title.

Aaron Rai, of England, holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Carolyn Kaster/AP

"Aaron Rai just came in and swept one under the rug and won it, it's crazy," Jason Rodden said.

"So impressive, I mean, the fact that he's wearing two gloves out there as one of those only players that wears two gloves, and he's playing amazing and kind of coming out of nowhere, so impressive to see," Jake Pendrak said.

Fans lined the fairways and crowded the greens at Aronimink to watch the fourth and final round of the PGA Championship.

"A great day for golf, atmosphere has been great, Philly is just a great sports town for anything," Tyler Capra said.

"I'm a golf guru, so I just can't get enough of this place, the holes are just spectacular," Andrew McNelly said.

The PGA Championship saw a wide range of weather from scattered showers and chilly temperatures to hot, humid, and 90 degrees Sunday. Some fans took a break under the trees to seek a little shade, and McNelly poured water on his neck in order to cool off.

"I mean, it feels good in certain spots, but it's tough, tough to handle," he said.

Over the past week, some 200,000 fans had a front row view to the best golfers in the world. Many described the PGA Championship as a bucket list experience.

"I'm born and raised in Delco, still live here, so it's pretty exciting for something like this to be here and be able to experience it," Chelsea Kelly said.