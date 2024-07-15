Pennsylvania Turnpike officials warn about text message scam targeting financial information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are warning about a "smishing scam" that is attempting to get people's personal financial information.

Scam text messages that say they're from the "Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services" are being sent to random individuals, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The messages contain urgent requests and say the account will incur additional charges if overdue payments are not made right away, the commission said.

People who receive an unexpected text like this should not click the link.

Earlier this year, a similar phishing scam targeted EZ-Pass users in Pennsylvania and other states.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority recently warned residents about a similar "smishing scam" – a scam using SMS or text message.

For E-ZPass customers, there are multiple approved safe methods to check your account — the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

Customers who get a fraudulent message can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.