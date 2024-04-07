Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission warns about phishing scam targeting E-ZPass users

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Winning ticket for $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Oregon | Digital Brief
Winning ticket for $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Oregon | Digital Brief 03:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning E-ZPass customers about a scam that is targeting users with text messages asking for personal financial information. 

The texts say they're from "PA Turnpike Toll Services" and include "urgent requests" about the accounts' overdue balance and coming late fees, according to a release from the Turnpike Commission. 

Don't click on the link if you receive a text or email message like that saying it's from E-ZPass or another toll agency, the commission said. Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country in recent days, the statement said.

For E-ZPass customers, there are multiple approved safe methods to check your account — the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

Customers who get a fraudulent message can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 8:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.