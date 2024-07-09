Philadelphia Parking Authority warns of phishing scam about unpaid tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is warning drivers about a phishing scam targeting customers with text messages claiming they owe money for unpaid tickets.

The PPA says the text message includes a link to a non-affiliated website requesting payment.

"The PPA urges consumers not to click the link and not to respond to these text messages," the agency said in a consumer fraud alert on its website.

The agency says drivers who have outstanding parking tickets in Philadelphia can check their status securely on its website. People can enter their ticket violation number and license plate number under the "tickets" section. They can also call the agency's Parking Violations Branch at 1-888-591-3636.

What is a phishing scam?

The FBI says phishing scams use spoofing techniques to dupe people into providing personal information to criminals.

The scams have several variations, according to the FBI:

Vishing — over the phone, voice email or voice over Internet Protocol calls

Smishing — SMS text messages

Pharming — malicious code installed on a computer to redirect the user to a fake website

"In a phishing scam, you might receive an email that appears to be from a legitimate business and is asking you to update or verify your personal information by replying to the email or visiting a website. The web address might look similar to one you've used before. The email may be convincing enough to get you to take the action requested.," the FBI's website says. "But once you click on that link, you're sent to a spoofed website that might look nearly identical to the real thing — like your bank or credit card site — and asked to enter sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers, banking PINs, etc."

People can report spoofing or phishing scams to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

How to protect yourself against a phishing scam?

The FBI recommends not to click on any unsolicited text or email messages and call the company to see if the message is legitimate; double-check the email address, URL and spellings; set up two-factor authentication; and watch what you download, among other tips available online.