The emergency number for the Pennsylvania Turnpike, *11, is down across the entire commonwealth on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the turnpike said.

Drivers are urged to call 911 if they have an emergency on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It's unclear when the emergency number will be restored.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said it will provide more information when it becomes available.