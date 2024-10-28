Pennsylvania State Police to provide overnight patrols as Collingdale police face officer shortage

Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up to help the borough of Collingdale in Delaware County.

The police department there is dealing with what troopers call "an extreme staffing shortage."

Collingdale resident Gina Moultrie remembers the time she got dehydrated and had to call 911.

"They did come out with the paramedics. The paramedics actually got here before the police," Moultrie said.

She's worried that because of the police staffing shortage, those response times could be even longer if she ever has another emergency overnight.

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea says the Collingdale Police Department has up to 14 officers, but right now there are only nine, and one is leaving by the end of the week. The department is stretched thin.

"People do get sick. Our officers haven't been able to take a day off unless someone covers for them. And then it's a problem with council because we're over our budget," Matteo-Spadea said.

That's why the mayor asked Pennsylvania State Police to start providing patrols from midnight to 8 a.m. every day indefinitely, starting Thursday.

"This was a really hard decision, but it had to be made for the safety of our community," Matteo-Spadea said.

Borough council president Ryan Hastings blasted the mayor's decision to get state police involved as political theater. He said no emergency has been declared and Collingdale is committed to public safety.

"The Civil Service Commission met on Oct. 25, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. to reopen the hiring process for full-time police officers," Hastings said in a statement. "This meeting represents a critical step in ensuring our police force is adequately staffed to serve and protect our community effectively."

Delaware County FOP president Chris Eiserman said it's an unprecedented decision.

"State police, we work well with them, but they're not a substitute for local law enforcement. Their response times for the normal patrol zones could be 30 to 40 minutes. So residents could be put in jeopardy," Eiserman said.

He says that could include residents like Moultrie.

"That's concerning, very. And my feelings about that is we need all the help we can get," Moultrie said.

In a statement, Pennsylvania State Police say they will continue to work with the borough to provide the necessary coverage until the Collingdale Police Department is back up to full staff. It's a process the mayor says could take months.

"At this point, when we hire police, even part-time officers, it will probably be about three months before we have anyone on the street," Matteo-Spadea said.