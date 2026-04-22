PSPCA releases video of person suspected of dumping puppies in Philadelphia, 6 animals still missing

The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for a person suspected of abandoning nearly 20 puppies in Philadelphia over the last four months.

Two separate litters of puppies were found abandoned in Old City, first in December 2025 and again on Saturday, April 18. Surveillance video released by the PSPCA on Wednesday appears to show the same individual dumping the weeks-old puppies.

HELP US IDENTIFY: Person of Interest in Abandoned Puppy Cases



The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify a person of interest in connection with two separate incidents of abandoned puppies in Old City, Philadelphia.



Surveillance video… pic.twitter.com/b70FYzFAC6 — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) April 22, 2026

In the first case, six puppies were found in a parking garage off of North Bread and Cherry streets. The litter was taken to the PSPCA for medical care before being adopted. Video from the area caught a person in gray sweatpants and a black hoodie bending over a cardboard box and appearing to pull out a small puppy.

The second incident happened about a half a block away at North Bread and Arch streets. The PSPCA said its Animal Law Enforcement officers found seven puppies, but six puppies are considered missing after witnesses reported originally seeing as many as 13.

Puppies found abandoned in Philadelphia on April 18, 2016 Pennsylvania SPCA

The missing puppies are considered evidence in an active animal cruelty investigation, and anyone who might've found or taken them is asked to bring the animals to PSPCA headquarters.

"Their safe return is critical – both for the integrity of the investigation and for the health and welfare of the animals themselves. Puppies of this age require specialized care to survive," the organization said.

Video from April shows a person in black pants and a white shirt – believed to be the same person from December – walking down an alley carrying a plastic bin. They're seen entering a doorway or building entrance, out of view from the camera.

Person of interest in two cases of animal abuse in Philadelphia Pennsylvania SPCA

A few seconds later, the suspect comes back out of the doorway and walks back down the alley, carrying what appears to be an empty box.

The Pennsylvania SPCA asks anyone who recognizes the individual in the video to contact their Animal Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.