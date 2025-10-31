Watch live: Gov. Josh Shapiro to announce support for Pa. food banks as SNAP funding set to lapse

A day before funding for SNAP is set to lapse due to the government shutdown, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is planning an announcement to "support Pennsylvania's charitable food network," his office said in a news release.

While we're still working to find out what exactly the governor will announce, we know he will be speaking at a warehouse operated by Philabundance, one of the state's largest food banks.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream Shapiro's announcement in the player above at 2 p.m. ET. Check back here for updates on his announcement.

Representatives from Feeding PA and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding are also set to attend.

The announcement will come as Pennsylvania and 24 other states await a Massachusetts judge's ruling on a federal lawsuit seeking to compel the Trump administration to keep SNAP afloat through the use of contingency funds.

The USDA has said that it legally can't use those funds, and that they're meant for emergencies like natural disasters.

A judge has signaled she may side with the states, saying, "It's hard for me to understand how this isn't an emergency."

In preparation for SNAP recipients needing food if their EBT cards are not filled Nov. 1, New Jersey is speeding up grant funding to food banks. In Delaware, Gov. Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency, allowing state funding to move to SNAP recipients on a weekly basis.