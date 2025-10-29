Delaware declares state of emergency to allow state funding for SNAP recipients on weekly basis

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has declared a state of emergency to allow state funding for SNAP recipients on a weekly basis.

The declaration comes as federal funding for the food assistance program is set to pause Saturday, Nov. 1, due to the federal government shutdown.

Meyer said Wednesday morning that Delaware should have enough money to fund SNAP for its recipients through November.

The governor also announced assistance for Delaware food banks, and said he's calling the state legislature back in session to address the issue at hand.

"We must work together across party lines to develop responsible solutions that will protect our children, teachers, health care workers and public safety, as well as the lives and livelihoods of all Delawareans," Meyer said. "And to the people of Delaware, I just want you to know that we are on your side."

Delaware, along with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and 22 other states, is part of a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The states argue that emergency funding should be used to keep SNAP funded during the government shutdown.

The USDA argues that the funds are "not legally available" for that purpose.