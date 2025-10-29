How to help Philadelphia area SNAP recipients as benefits are set to stop

Hundreds of thousands of families throughout the Delaware Valley are bracing for the potential freeze in SNAP benefits come Nov. 1.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, benefits will not go out starting in November as a result of the ongoing government shutdown. The stoppage could lead SNAP recipients to rely more on food banks, local organizations and donated meals in order to put food on the table.

For those who are wanting to help recipients impacted during the lapse in benefits, here are some ways you can get involved.

Donate money

According to local food bank organizers, monetary donations are urgently needed at this time because of the increase in demand they're expecting to see next month.

For every $1 donated, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey can help provide three meals to someone in need. Many food banks, especially large ones, are able to stretch monetary donations further because of their partnerships and purchasing power.

Here's a list of food banks taking donations in our area:

Local restaurants that are providing free meals to SNAP recipients are also taking donations from the community to help pay for the cost of food and tips to servers.

Juana Tamale, a Mexican restaurant in South Philly, is giving free meals to children whose families can show their EBT cards before ordering starting on Nov. 1. Community members can donate funds to help cover their meals. For more information on how to donate, head to the restaurant's Instagram account.

Spring House Tavern in Ambler, Pennsylvania is also getting involved. On Tuesday, the restaurant will be giving free meals to families that can show an EBT or WIC card to their server while dining in. The restaurant has more information for those wanting to help support their efforts on their Facebook.

Donate food

Another way you can help is by donating food to local organizations.

Some of the most needed items include:

Healthy non-perishables

Canned proteins, meats

Canned fruits and vegetables

Rice, pasta, boxed macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter

Oatmeal and cereal

Shelf-stable milk

Diapers and formula

Granola bars, fruit snacks, apple sauce and microwave popcorn

Food banks ask those that are donating to check expiration dates and to make sure items are unopened and unused.

Aside from dropping off donations, the Food Bank of Delaware allows people to donate directly through the organization's Amazon Wish List.

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry is based in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania. The organization has a list of high priority items that people can donate here.

Volunteer

If you can't donate money or food, donating your time is always an option. Since organizations are anticipating to serve even more people come Nov. 1, more volunteers will be needed to help pack, organize, deliver and distribute food.

Share Food Program helps combat food insecurity throughout the Philadelphia area. They offer several volunteer opportunities like packing up food for seniors, tending to their community garden and delivering donated meals to community partners.

Here's a list of other groups you can volunteer for:

Organize local food drives or fundraisers

The Food Bank of South Jersey along with other groups are encouraging people to organize small events in their own communities like food drives and fundraisers at workplaces, schools or neighborhoods.

Aside from taking donations, the Garden of Health Food Bank in North Wales, Pennsylvania can help community members looking to host food drives. The organization is available to answer any questions at info@gardenofhealthinc.org.

Virtual food drives are also an option and more information on how to organize one can be found here.