When will SNAP benefits resume in Pennsylvania?

The government shutdown is over, but many people in Pennsylvania are still waiting for their food assistance benefits.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, SNAP recipients should receive their full November benefits by the weekend.

"Those SNAP benefits are rolling out today," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday. "I would expect really over these 24 hours for folks to see their SNAP cards fully loaded."

Brian Freeman is a SNAP recipient in Philadelphia. On Thursday afternoon, he was at the Philadelphia Unemployment Project office using a computer to apply for jobs. Freeman still had not received his November payments and said the $7 left in his account was from October.

"Just being able to know that I have money for food stamps so I can eat while I'm out job searching or what have you, really, it really helps me a lot knowing that I have that versus if the soup kitchens would dry up, I have nothing to eat," Freeman said.

As of Wednesday, state officials told CBS News Philadelphia about 80% of Pennsylvania SNAP recipients had not received November benefits. Roughly 2 million Pennsylvanians receive SNAP benefits.

According to officials in New Jersey and Delaware, SNAP recipients in those states were issued November benefits Friday.

"I again want to extend my deepest gratitude to our food banks, food pantries, and every Pennsylvanian who showed the true meaning of community through this crisis," Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh said in a statement. "I am relieved we can finally get these critical benefits out, and I urge those who are able to continue to support to our charitable food network as they stabilize and restock to continue their essential work. While the federal government has resumed operations, the effects of this shutdown will last."