Most SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania haven't received November benefits

Confusion continues surrounding food benefits for millions of Americans. Right now, most recipients in Pennsylvania have not received their November benefits.

The fate of SNAP is back in the hands of Congress as legislators try to end the shutdown after the Supreme Court extended the order Tuesday that allows the Trump administration to withhold SNAP funds.

According to state officials in New Jersey and Delaware, SNAP recipients in those states were sent their November benefits, either partially or in full on Friday. Pennsylvania is a different story. A state official said approximately $70 million was successfully distributed to SNAP recipients before the Supreme Court paused full SNAP payments late Friday. That's about 20% of what they usually send out every month to nearly 2-million Pennsylvanians.

Wednesday, a group of SNAP recipients, clergy members, and representatives from the Philadelphia Unemployment Project gathered outside Reading Terminal Market demanding the government release SNAP funds.

"They're going without food, their families are going without food, they're having to decide between food and rent, between food and medicine. They're tired of waiting," Adam Goldman, the executive director of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, said.

Philadelphia senior, Jacqueline Chapman says she receives SNAP benefits and she was among the minority who had her account reloaded Friday. She walked through Reading Terminal holding a sign that said "We rely on SNAP benefits."

Chapman said it's been stressful not knowing when she would get the funds and whether they'd be withdrawn.

"To know that my benefits had stopped, I had to go into my little savings to feed myself, and what they send us, it's helpful, but to live in today's economy, with inflation of the food rising, we need more than what we get on food stamps but thank you for what we do get," Chapman said.

A Pennsylvania official told CBS News Philadelphia if the government reopens, they will send out the rest of the SNAP benefits as quickly as possible.

CBS News Philadelphia has been covering this issue for weeks now and we're in your corner. If you're in New Jersey or Delaware and you haven't received your SNAP benefits, let us know so we can get answers.

In Pennsylvania, it's a standstill for now and we'll bring you the latest developments.

We have resources for you to find food in Philadelphia, the suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey.