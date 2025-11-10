SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania forced to make tough financial choices without government funding

Despite the new developments regarding the government shutdown, those who rely on SNAP benefits remain in limbo.

Zoi, who lives in Upper Darby, Delaware County, says she's no longer making ends meet.

"Right now, I don't have the funds to support myself, let alone my 2-year-old — it sucks," she said.

Zoi works a part-time job, balancing being a mother and sole provider.

The Delco woman is on Day 10 without SNAP benefits, and a financial domino effect is happening.

"That also affects me getting diapers for my son, because I have to cut into that money or paying rent, I'm short on rent because I don't have enough to pay for food or the necessities to get by," she said. "Every time I go to sleep, I'm thinking, how am I going to get through the next day?"

Zoi recently got some help from the folks at Holy Cross Food Pantry. Like so many others, the Springfield ministry has been pushed to the brink to meet demand.

If Zoi could say something to members of Congress amid the shutdown, what would she say?

"There's nothing really to say," she said. "My mom told me if I don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

At Philabundance, emotions are running high.

"All of us are really worried that we can't meet the need," Loree Jones Brown, of Philabundance, said.

Brown said the demand for help is staggering – a burden not easily met that's upsetting for many.

"The reality is for every meal that we provide at a food bank, SNAP provides nine," she said. "Until we know, there's no way we can mend that gap."

Without food security, people like Zoi deal with a combination of anxiety, nerves and fear. She needed those benefits last week, she said.

"They'll hopefully be available soon," Zoi said. "But, hopefully when is the question?"