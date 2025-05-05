Frustrations mount in Pennsylvania ahead of May 7 Real ID deadline

Long lines, frustration continue as Pennsylvanians rush to get Real IDs before May 7 deadline

With the federal Real ID deadline just days away, long lines greeted customers Monday at the King of Prussia Driver License Center in Pennsylvania — and based on those CBS News Philadelphia spoke with, more people walked away empty-handed than with their new IDs.

The May 7 deadline marks the start of enforcement for Real ID requirements to board domestic flights, enter certain federal buildings and offices, or access military bases. But for many trying to get their documentation in order, the process is proving more complicated than expected.

"It's very frustrating. I don't know why we're doing it," said Andrea Veal, who was turned away for the second time after failing to bring the right documents. "Who else [wants] to be me?"

To qualify for a Real ID, PennDOT requires several forms of documentation:

Proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate

Proof of a Social Security number

Two documents confirming Pennsylvania residency, such as a current license and a utility bill

If applicable, documents supporting name changes, such as a marriage certificate

A Real ID costs $30, plus a renewal fee if you're also renewing your license.

Emily Strassel said she and her mother drove to Virginia and back Monday just to retrieve her birth certificate before heading straight to King of Prussia.

"I have a flight Friday," she said. "They should put a chip in me! Give me a chip and just scan me."

Others had better luck, including Ashish Gupta, who said he waited two and a half hours but walked away with his Real ID.

"I just want to get it done," he said. "It's good to feel good."

PennDOT spokesperson Aimee Inama said the rush was expected and emphasized that residents can still get a Real ID after May 7.

"If, for example, they're not traveling until December and they want to wait to get their Real ID, they do have that option," Inama said. "We're going to continue processing applications."

Still, officials are urging anyone planning to fly in the near future to act quickly — and to double-check the documentation requirements on the PennDOT website before making the trip.