Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding rare whiskey lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you like drinking whiskey, you now have a chance to get your hands on some rare drinks.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding a lottery to sell 814 bottles of rare whiskeys. The bottles come from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and cost $110 each.

You do have to live in Pennsylvania to register for the lottery.

The deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.