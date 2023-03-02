Foal season: How to watch next generation of race horses enter world

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- You can now watch the next generation of race horses enter the world.

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association is providing an inside look into the foaling season with its "foal cams."

Members have teamed up with Delaware Valley University's Doylestown breeding center to follow five pregnant horses' journeys.

"I think it will be a great experience for the public to see what all goes into the pregnancy of the mare," Jenna Reigle, the breeding center manager for Delaware Valley University, said, "and getting her to the point of having the foal."

"We're trying to raise awareness on the agricultural industry and equine industry," Pete Peterson, president of the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association, said. "It's the second largest industry."

In addition to the live stream, the horse racing association will host gender reveal parties.