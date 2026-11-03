Live Pennsylvania election results: Governor's race, congressional elections, state legislature races

Pennsylvania voters will select a governor this Election Day, with State Treasurer Stacy Garrity challenging incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is seeking his second term. Shapiro has consistently led in the polls.

Every U.S. House of Representatives seat is on the ballot as well, and Pennsylvania voters could play a role in determining the balance of power in Congress.

Pennsylvania state House of Representatives seats are also up for grabs, along with half of state Senate seats. Scroll down to see General Assembly results from across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania governor's race

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is running for reelection against challenger Stacy Garrity, a Republican and the current state treasurer, and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Jason Richey.

Shapiro's running mate is current Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. Shapiro has consistently led in the polls ahead of Election Day.

Congressional races in Pennsylvania

With all U.S. House of Representatives seats on the ballot this year, voters in Pennsylvania could determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of President Trump's tenure in the White House.

1st Congressional District

In Pennsylvania's first Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, faces Democrat Bob Harvie, a former teacher and member of the Falls Township Board of Supervisors who currently serves on the Board of Bucks County Commissioners. Fitzpatrick was first elected to Congress in 2017.

Voters told CBS News Philadelphia in the run-up to the election that affordability was their top concern, and some who backed Fitzpatrick in the past were considering voting for Harvie.

The district includes Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.

2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Jessica Arriaga in this district that includes part of Philadelphia.

3rd Congressional District

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes a large swath of Philadelphia, Democrat Chris Rabb and independent Dennis Mahoney are facing off to replace Democrat Dwight Evans, who was elected in 2016.

4th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Madeleine Dean faces Republican challenger Aurora Stuski in the race to represent the 4th Congressional District, which includes parts of Berks and Montgomery counties.

5th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat, faces Republican Nick Manganaro to represent the district that includes Delaware County and parts of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

6th Congressional District

In Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat, faces Republican Marty Young. The district includes parts of Berks and Chester counties.

7th Congressional District

In the Lehigh Valley, the 7th Congressional District has long been one of the swingiest regions in the swingiest of states. This year, Republican Ryan Mackenzie is looking to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Bob Brooks. While the race turned ugly with personal attacks, voters told CBS News Philadelphia that high prices for everyday items such as groceries and fuel were top of mind in the run-up to Election Day.

The district includes Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County.

8th Congressional District

In the 8th District, incumbent Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., a Republican, faces off with Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton. The Northeast Pennsylvania district includes Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties and parts of Berks, Luzerne, Lycoming and Monroe counties.

9th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican, faces Democrat Rachel Wallace in the 9th Congressional District.

The 9th Congressional District includes Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Wyoming counties and part of Luzerne, Lycoming and Berks counties.

10th Congressional District

In Pennsylvania's 10th District, which includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican, faces Democrat Janelle Stelson, a former television news anchor.

11th Congressional District

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Nancy Mannion in the 11th Congressional District, which includes Lancaster County and part of York County.

12th Congressional District

In the 12th Congressional District, incumbent Summer Lee, a Democrat, faces Republican James Hayes.

Pittsburgh is in the 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

13th Congressional District

Rep. John Joyce, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Beth Farnham.

The 13th District includes Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties and part of Cumberland County, as well as a small part of Somerset County.

14th Congressional District

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Alan Bradstock.

The 14th District includes Greene, Washington and Fayette counties, most of Somerset County and part of Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

15th Congressional District

Rep. Glenn Thompson, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Ray Bilger.

The 15th District includes Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Union and Snyder counties and part of Indiana, Venango and Lycoming counties.

16th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Kelly, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Jason Wagner.

The 16th district includes Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties and part of Venango County.

17th Congressional District

Rep. Chris Deluzio, the Democratic incumbent, faces Republican Tony Guy.

The 17th Congressional District includes Beaver County and part of Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania General Assembly races

All of the seats in the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, along with half the state Senate seats. Scroll down to see live results from the General Assembly races.

Pennsylvania state House of Representatives races

Pennsylvania state Senate races