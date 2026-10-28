Brooks, Mackenzie battle in tight U.S. House race in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

In Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, which includes Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties and part of Monroe County, incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican, is battling challenger Bob Brooks, a Democrat.

Two years ago, the candidates in the race were separated by just 4,000 votes. It could be just as close this time around.

Mackenzie narrowly flipped the district in 2024. Now, he faces challenger Brooks, president of the state firefighter union.

This has been a bruising campaign with attack ads, threatened lawsuits and a canceled debate.

It was expected to be one of the most competitive House races in the country, and the latest polling shows just that.

CBS News Philadelphia asked each candidate why he believes he would best represent this perpetually purple district:

Mackenzie said: "During my time in office, we have delivered for our community. Not only successfully resolving all the thousands of cases for individuals, but bringing resources back to our community, providing historic tax relief, securing the border. And delivering for our community like we have done is in sharp contrast to my opponent Bob Brooks, who is only delivering for himself."

Brooks said: "I'm going to fight for you. I'm going to be here. We're going to be accessible. When you call my office, you're going to get an answer. This is not going to be paper and letter as it's happening right now. And I will be here for the people of Pennsylvania 7. I would like the opportunity to prove to them, by doing the job, just as I have for my members for the last 20-plus years."

Many voters say their top issue is affordability and the high cost of living. CBS News Philadelphia asked both candidates how they plan to address affordability.

Brooks said: "We gotta stop these tariffs. These tariffs aren't doing anything to other countries. What they're doing is attacking the people right here who are buying products. The war, which is causing diesel to go through the roof. Our farmers are struggling to get the fertilizer they need to fill up their tractors and their trucks in order to be out there in the field doing the work. Some of them are talking about not being able to make it."

Mackenzie said: "We were able to get a lot done in the legislation, the Working Families tax cuts, to bring about expanded tax credits for childcare. Expanding the tax credit for just children in general. But some legislation I'm working on right now in a bipartisan way is the Child Care Modernization Act to make sure there is grant funding going to childcare facilities."

During the interview, Mackenzie said Brooks "didn't have workers' comp coverage" for employees at his lawn care business, a claim Brooks denies. The Brooks campaign said it sent Mackenzie a cease-and-desist letter related to the claim, which the Mackenzie campaign also made in an advertisement.