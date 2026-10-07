Shapiro leads Garrity among likely voters in Pennsylvania governor's race, voters split on data centers

Incumbent Josh Shapiro has a strong lead in the Pennsylvania governor's race over challenger Stacy Garrity, a new poll shows.

Shapiro, a Democrat running for his second term, has the support of 59% of likely voters in the state, while 34% say they back Garrity, a Republican and the current state treasurer, in a new poll Quinnipiac University released Wednesday.

Two percent of likely voters said they'll support Libertarian Party candidate Ken Krawchuk.

Fifty-six percent of likely voters said they are very or somewhat satisfied with how things are going in Pennsylvania right now.

"One of the country's most popular governors gets a rousing endorsement from Pennsylvania's likely voters in a race that looks like a rout," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

More than half of likely voters — 54% — said they'd like to see Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania could again hold the key to which party controls the House, with experts pointing to four competitive seats in the state, all currently held by the GOP, up for grabs in November.

The poll was conducted from Thursday through Monday.

Republicans more likely to support Fetterman

Pollsters also asked voters about their views on Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania whose term ends in 2029. Thirty-seven percent of likely voters overall said they have a favorable opinion of Fetterman, an outspoken supporter of Israel who has vowed to work with President Trump to protect the U.S. steel industry, while 46% said they view him unfavorably.

Opinions were split along party lines: 72% of Republicans said they view Fetterman favorably, while just 13% of Democrats said the same.

Fetterman has said he has "no path" as a Republican and has not said whether he plans to run again in 2028. He has reached across the aisle, appearing in a video at the Republican Party's midterm convention in September and forming a bipartisan fundraising committee with Sen. Dave McCormick.

Voters weigh in on AI data centers

As many communities grapple with AI data center proposals, voters are split on the projects.

Eighty percent of Democrats said they think AI data centers will do more harm than good for the state, while 11% think they will do more good than harm.

Among Republicans, 40% said they think AI data centers will do more harm, while 44% said they think they will do more good.