2 men from Michigan plead guilty to assaulting, robbing Bucks County, Pennsylvania, comic book store owner

Two men from Michigan pled guilty on Friday to assaulting and robbing a Bucks County comic book store owner more than two years ago, according to the district attorney's office.

On Friday, Zackery Maximus Tucker, 23, and Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 36, pled guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault. Tucker was sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the comic book store and to pay $20,029.88 in restitution, investigators said.

Simpson's sentencing date is scheduled for May 2.

Tucker and Simpson pled guilty to assaulting David Schwartz, the owner of Comic Collection in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, back on Sept. 18, 2022. According to the DA's Office, the two men from Michigan pretended to be customers and asked Schwartz to help them get merchandise off a high shelf. Schwartz climbed a ladder to get to the high shelf when he was knocked off by Simpson, investigators said.

Schwartz fell off the ladder, landed on his head, and was beaten and tied up by Simpson and Tucker, according to the DA's Office. Investigators said Simpson was wearing brass knuckles and punched Schwartz, held a knife to his face and threatened to kill him if he didn't cooperate.

The men got away with a laptop, Schwartz's keys, cash, comic books. Pokemon cards, action figures and other store items. Schwartz suffered several contusions, lacerations, broken teeth and ribs from the assault, officials said.

"To get beaten and beaten badly in my own business, I didn't ever expect that in my lifetime," Schwartz told CBS News Philadelphia in March 2023. "This is the land of happiness. Why would someone come in this store and beat the heck out of me?"

Throughout their investigation, police discovered some of the stolen merchandise and clothing believed to have been worn by the suspects. Lower Southampton Township police asked for the public's help with any leads to identifying the suspects behind the crimes.

It wasn't until a year after the initial attack that Lower Southampton Township police received word that connected Simpson and Tucker to the comic store robbery. After further investigation, including DNA testing, the two men were linked to the crime, officials said.

Comic Collection opened its doors in 1985, where Schwartz shared his passion for comic books and collectibles with his customers.