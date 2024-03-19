Watch CBS News
2 Michigan men charged in connection with brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Eighteen months after a beloved comic store owner in Bucks County was brutally robbed and beaten, two Michigan men have been charged with the crime. 

Officials recently arrested 22-year-old Zackery Tucker of Quincy, Michigan, and 35-year-old Caleb Simpson of Clarklake, Michigan.

Police say they received a tip in December from a person in Michigan who heard the pair talking about the crime. 

Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel says his detectives worked with officials in Michigan to track down the pair and in the weeks after, DNA evidence positively identified both men. 

Tucker turned himself in on Monday in Bucks County. Simpson is currently being held in Michigan waiting to be extradited to Pennsylvania. 

Surveillance video showed 61-year-old Dave Schwartz being lured up a ladder by two men posing as customers before being knocked off, beaten, bound and threatened with a knife back in September 2022. 

61-year-old Dave Schwartz takes down wanted photos 18 months after being beaten and robbed by two men in his store.   

"I still have bumps and bruises that haunt me for the rest of my life, but at least they are going to pay for it now," Schwartz said. 

Now for the first time in more than a year and a half, Schwartz took down the wanted images of the men who attacked him, calling the police work — along with the support of his family, friends and community — an ending fit for a superhero. 

"Good wins over evil," Schwartz said. 

First published on March 19, 2024 / 11:33 PM EDT

