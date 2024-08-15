Pennsylvania State Capitol temporarily evacuated after power outage; all-clear given
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A power outage and reports of a possible smoke smell led to a temporary evacuation at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg on Thursday.
The outage happened around 11 a.m. throughout the Capitol Complex, according to the Commonwealth's Department of General Services.
After emergency crews responded, the power was restored. No one was hurt.
WHP-TV, a CBS affiliate station in Harrisburg, reported that some Capitol employees smelled smoke or gas in a garage below the building.
Public access to the building was restored just after 12 p.m., the Department of General Services said.
It wasn't a particularly busy day at the Capitol, with the Pennsylvania Legislature's online calendar only showing a hearing of the Independent Regulatory Review Commission scheduled.
More information on what caused the power outage was not immediately available.