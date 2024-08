Bicyclists to rally for safer streets, deliver petitions after CHOP doctor's death, and more news Safety advocates and members of the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia plan to deliver a petition with over 10,000 signatures to City Hall demanded protected bike lanes throughout the city. Meanwhile, a nonprofit is helping kids get ready for the upcoming school year and giving away about 1,000 backpacks. Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.