Pennsylvania breweries team up to create beer to benefit veterans

Digital Brief: May 15, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 15, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 15, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Some veterans are brewing up something special for Memorial Day. Twenty-three breweries from across Pennsylvania are joining forces to sell a new beer that benefits veterans.

It's called "Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six."

Money from the sales goes to the Keystone Military Families.

Here's where you can try the new brew starting Memorial Day Weekend: