Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: 6 teens wanted in Penn's Landing double shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police asking the public for help in identifying 6 people connected to Penns Landing double shooting
Police asking the public for help in identifying 6 people connected to Penns Landing double shooting 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking to identify six people in connection with a double shooting at Penn's Landing last week. It happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured and are expected to be OK. 

Police say the suspects were seen on surveillance video at the RiverRink before the shooting.

After the incident, police say they ran from the scene and boarded SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

Police believe all the suspects are teenagers.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.