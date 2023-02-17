VIDEO: 6 teens wanted in Penn's Landing double shooting

Police asking the public for help in identifying 6 people connected to Penns Landing double shooting

Police asking the public for help in identifying 6 people connected to Penns Landing double shooting

Police asking the public for help in identifying 6 people connected to Penns Landing double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking to identify six people in connection with a double shooting at Penn's Landing last week. It happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured and are expected to be OK.

Police say the suspects were seen on surveillance video at the RiverRink before the shooting.

After the incident, police say they ran from the scene and boarded SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

Police believe all the suspects are teenagers.