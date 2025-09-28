Watch CBS News
Saturday night's whiteout at Beaver Stadium goes down as second-highest attended game at Penn State

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Despite a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in Happy Valley, Penn State fans still made history. 

When the Nittany Lions took on the Oregon Ducks in primetime, 111,015 fans were inside of Beaver Stadium to watch the big-time matchup, making it the second-highest attended game in the history of the venue. 

Saturday night was just 15 fans short of last year's game against Ohio State, which had 111,030 fans in attendance. 

Unfortunately for Nittany Lions fans, the four highest attended games in Beaver Stadium's history have been losses, according to Penn State Athletics. 

In 2018, 110,889 were in attendance for a 27-26 loss to Ohio State, now the third-highest attended game, and in 2023, 110,856 fans were in the building for a 24-15 loss to Michigan. 

However, the fifth and sixth-highest attended games were victories for the Lions. In 2023, Penn State shut out Iowa 31-0, and in 2017, 110,823 saw a 42-13 victory over Michigan. 

Back in May 2024, Penn State University approved a $700 million renovation for Beaver Stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2027 and will include video board replacements, improved field lighting, and a new welcome center.

As the renovations continue, the official capacity for Beaver Stadium is 106,304. 

