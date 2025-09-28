Saturday night's whiteout at Beaver Stadium goes down as second-highest attended game at Penn State

Despite a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in Happy Valley, Penn State fans still made history.

When the Nittany Lions took on the Oregon Ducks in primetime, 111,015 fans were inside of Beaver Stadium to watch the big-time matchup, making it the second-highest attended game in the history of the venue.

111,015 STRONG ‼️



That makes for the 2nd highest attendance in Beaver Stadium HISTORY! Thank you so much to everyone who showed out today for this historical evening! 🦁⚪️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/RZ7LKY9aXz — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 28, 2025

Saturday night was just 15 fans short of last year's game against Ohio State, which had 111,030 fans in attendance.

Unfortunately for Nittany Lions fans, the four highest attended games in Beaver Stadium's history have been losses, according to Penn State Athletics.

In 2018, 110,889 were in attendance for a 27-26 loss to Ohio State, now the third-highest attended game, and in 2023, 110,856 fans were in the building for a 24-15 loss to Michigan.

However, the fifth and sixth-highest attended games were victories for the Lions. In 2023, Penn State shut out Iowa 31-0, and in 2017, 110,823 saw a 42-13 victory over Michigan.

Back in May 2024, Penn State University approved a $700 million renovation for Beaver Stadium, which is expected to be completed in 2027 and will include video board replacements, improved field lighting, and a new welcome center.

As the renovations continue, the official capacity for Beaver Stadium is 106,304.