Peddler's Village becomes "Village of Chocolate" to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with deals and specials

Peddler's Village is a "Village of Chocolate" with sweets, eats and drinks for Valentine's weekend

At Peddler's Village in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, restaurants are offering special chocolate food and drink specials —and you could even win prizes.

Peddler's Village is celebrating Valentine's Day all weekend and the popular destination will feature a village-wide Chocolate Trail along with some special activities and dining options.

"The chocolate trail is something special we started offering last February," Christine Hensel Triantos said.

Triantos is the village's Director of Marketing and Communications and says the Chocolate Trail attracts dozens to hunt.

Visitors can pick up a map of the 18th-century-style specialty shopping village founded in 1962 by lifelong Bucks County resident Earl Jamison.

CBS News Philadelphia

On the map are five different neighborhoods that you must visit – and collect stickers from two in each.

"We have about 65 shops here, most of them are small independently owned businesses. Very unique merchandise and shops," Triantos said.

You return your map with stickers showing you visit the different shops, and you get a golden ticket. Then scratch it off and see what your ticket gets you. It could be a gift card, free dessert, or even a free night at the Golden Plough Inn.

The best part, everyone wins.

Peddler's Village has been around for more than 60 years and the Cock 'N Bull Restaurant which Jamison ran in the early years is still around.

Early Saturday morning we tried several dishes and drinks at businesses including Skip's Candy Corner and Cock 'N Bull. Thanks to Kim Pietrak and David Perini for letting us try everything from chocolate decorating to the bacon brulee with chocolate fondue.

Participating restaurants have their chocolatey specials on offer all February.