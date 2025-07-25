Celebrate Christmas in July at Peddler's Village, one of USA Today's best-ranked shopping centers in U.S.

Peddler's Village in Bucks County is a perfect place to celebrate Christmas in July | Summer Beat

It certainly feels like summer, as the Delaware Valley endures another round of extreme heat and humidity Friday. But for shops at Peddler's Village, the hot weather is also providing the perfect backdrop to celebrate Christmas in July.

"You will find me, often dressed more or less like this," Tim Doherty said of his holiday-patterned outfit. "I have a few of these jackets."

It's the perfect attire for Doherty, who owns Pine Wreath and Candle. His shop is one of the oldest at Peddler's Village. It's known for decking the halls not only during the holidays, but every day of the year.

"We're part of their Christmas tradition," he said.

That's easy to do when your store is full of unique pieces, from bedazzled nutcrackers to nostalgic ceramic trees and sparkling snow globes. But it's the Old World Christmas ornaments that are perhaps the shop favorites. There's a story to tell behind each one.

"A plunger and a slice of pizza, and you're like, what's the story there?" Doherty said with a laugh as he recalled the ornaments one customer purchased. "It's always fun because people do share their stories."

The Lucky Cupcake Company is expected to be packed on July 25 for their Christmas in July treats.

"You can always add a little bit of naughty by adding some espresso to your frozen hot chocolate," owner Joanne Kolling said.

It's just one of the many summer-themed holiday goodies visitors will find inside the cool shop. Other favorites include the Santa hat, strawberry shortcake cupcakes and the famous gingerbread cookies dressed in bathing suits.

"Something that's going to be delicious and light, but still Christmasy," Kolling said. "They're going to love that they can come in and get them with a summer flair or a summer touch."

Those with a sweet tooth can sign up for the shop's popular holiday cookie-decorating classes months in advance, before they sell out.

Just steps away, shoppers are taken trans-Atlantic without leaving Bucks County. The Celtic Rose features authentic clothes, jewelry, treats and decor.

"That you could get in Ireland or Scotland, but it saves you the trip," owner Karen Nocella said.

Hands down, the holiday favorite here is a very Irish nativity scene.

"Wise men, Mary and Joseph, Jesus, they're all sporting an Irish Aran sweater," Nocella said with a smile. "And we can't keep them in the store."

It might take you until Christmas in December to get your hands on that one.

USA Today 10Best has named Peddler's Village the No. 2 shopping center in the U.S. Locations were nominated based on the variety of stores, dining and entertainment options, and overall guest experience. Readers then voted to determine the winners.

Peddler's Village is celebrating Christmas in July with events planned through the weekend. They're calling it "Santa's Summer Holiday," and we hear Santa himself will be stopping by for some of the fun.