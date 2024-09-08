Pearl Jam honors Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during Philadelphia concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pearl Jam honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during their first of two shows in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

During the concert, Pearl Jam dedicated the song "Given To Fly" to the brothers and brought out Johnny's Gloucester Catholic High School ice hockey jersey and Matthew's Reading Royals jersey. Pearl Jam will have a second show on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Johnny, a player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew Gaudreau were killed last week by an alleged drunken driver in Salem County, New Jersey.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he fatally struck the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road, according to police. Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto in connection with the crash. He also admitted to officers that he had five to six beers before the accident, police said.

Since the crash, tributes have poured in from family members, loved ones and sports teams across the country.

The Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames -- the two teams Johnny Gaudreau played for in the NHL -- each held candlelight vigils to remember the brothers. Emotional teammates and other members of the Blue Jackets shared stories of Johnny Gaudreau on and off the ice outside Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau both went to Gloucester Catholic and grew up playing ice hockey in the Philadelphia area. The brothers grew up Flyers fans and each played for the Little Flyers, a youth hockey organization based in Aston, Pennsylvania.

The funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau will be Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Delaware County. According to obituaries for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the private funeral service is for friends and family members, but will be livestreamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on nhl.com/bluejackets.

A public viewing was held on Sunday at the D'Anjolell Memorial Home in Broomall, Delaware County.