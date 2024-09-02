Sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau posts tribute on Instagram after New Jersey fatal crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau posted a tribute on Instagram for her brothers days after they were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

"To know these two was to love these two," Katie Gaudreau wrote on Instagram on Monday. "There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

Johnny Gaudreau, a 31-year-old player with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother, Matthew, 29, were riding bicycles on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, last Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep. The brothers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a New Jersey state trooper who responded to the scene and interacted with Higgins smelled alcohol on his breath. Higgins told the officer he had "approximately 5-6 beers" before the crash, according to police. He was charged with two counts of death by auto and taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Both Johnny and Matthew went to Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and both played hockey there. Matthew served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career. They also each played for Boston College.

Johnny Gaudreau, aka "Johnny Hockey," grew up a Philadelphia Flyers fan and played youth hockey for the Little Flyers, a youth hockey organization based in Aston, Pennsylvania, starting at the PeeWee level in 2004 and continuing into the 2008-09 season. Matthew Gaudreau played for the Little Flyers in 2007-08 and 08-09.

The deaths of the Gaudreau sent shockwaves throughout the hockey community, and tributes even poured in from MLB teams and former Flyers great Bernie Parent following the crash.