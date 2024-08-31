Former Philadelphia Flyer Bernie Parent reacts to deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Flyer and two-time Stanley Cup champion Bernie Parent said the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are a huge loss for not only the hockey community but the world.

"It was terrible, terrible news," he said. "They were two great individuals."

Parent said he first met the two brothers a few years ago. He said they were also recently at a gathering together.

"It just felt so good to be surrounded by those two individuals that represented the game so well," he said.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were hit by a car and killed Thursday night, while they were cycling on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County.

Bernie Parent

New Jersey State Police said the brothers were struck by 43-year-old Sean Higgins who attempted to pass a slower vehicle.

According to police, Higgins admitted to having a few drinks before the crash. He remains in police custody.

"It shows you that life is so fragile," Parent said.

The Gaudreau brothers were South Jersey natives who attended and played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School. Both later played and starred at Boston College.

Johnny Gaudreau went on to get drafted by the Calgary Flames before he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew Gaudreau also went pro but made his mark as a coach at his high school alma mater and coaching junior hockey at the Hollydell Ice Arena where they grew up playing.

A makeshift memorial is now outside the arena to honor both of their lives and to recognize the impact they had on the community.

Parent said they were an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed.

"My condolences, you know to the families, the friends [and] teammates, and both Johnny and Matthew. And I want to say this right now... I'm going to miss you guys," Parent said.