Vigil to honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau to be held in Gloucester City, New Jersey

Gloucester Catholic to honor Gaudreau brothers Johnny and Matthew in vigil | Digital Brief

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A vigil will be held Friday in honor of brothers and hockey stars Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed last week by a suspected drunk driver.

The vigil for the brothers will be held at their former high school, Gloucester Catholic, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township and played hockey at Gloucester Catholic before going on to play for Boston College.

Matthew Gaudreau served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career, and Johnny Gaudreau was a beloved member of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the time of his death, as evident by the emotional show of support by his teammates and Blue Jackets staff during a press conference and vigil Wednesday afternoon.

Johnny and Matthew were killed on Aug. 29 after a suspected drunk driver, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, crashed into them as they were riding bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, police said.

Police said Higgins attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road.

A funeral service for the brothers will be held Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Media, Delaware County. The service is only for family and close friends but will be livestreamed at noon on CBS News Philadelphia and by the NHL.

