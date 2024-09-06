Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigil to honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau to be held in Gloucester City, New Jersey

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gloucester Catholic to honor Gaudreau brothers Johnny and Matthew in vigil | Digital Brief
Gloucester Catholic to honor Gaudreau brothers Johnny and Matthew in vigil | Digital Brief 02:14

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A vigil will be held Friday in honor of brothers and hockey stars Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed last week by a suspected drunk driver

The vigil for the brothers will be held at their former high school, Gloucester Catholic, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township and played hockey at Gloucester Catholic before going on to play for Boston College. 

Matthew Gaudreau served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career, and Johnny Gaudreau was a beloved member of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the time of his death, as evident by the emotional show of support by his teammates and Blue Jackets staff during a press conference and vigil Wednesday afternoon.

Johnny and Matthew were killed on Aug. 29 after a suspected drunk driver, identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, crashed into them as they were riding bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, police said.

Police said Higgins attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road.

A funeral service for the brothers will be held Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Media, Delaware County. The service is only for family and close friends but will be livestreamed at noon on CBS News Philadelphia and by the NHL. 

Stephanie Ballesteros

Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.