More than a dozen feral cats killed in barn fire at PAWSibilities Animal Rescue in Harleysville

Another Montgomery County animal rescue is reeling after a fire destroyed its barn in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, PAWSibilities Animal Rescue said a fire "consumed" the barn at owner Sam Carroll's home on June 1. The barn housed her farm animals and colony of feral barn cats, but also served as a storage facility for the sanctuary.

"Some of Sam's cats were inside the barn at the time of the fire, but the Fire Marshall assured us they didn't suffer due to the nature of the quick-moving blaze," the post said.

Carroll told CBS News Philadelphia that 15 cats were killed in the fire, but other animals, including horses, chickens and a pig, were able to escape. Volunteers are still searching for five more missing cats.

Barn at PAWSibilities Animal Rescue destroyed by fire CBS Philadelphia

The animal rescue — a nonprofit, no-kill shelter — said it currently doesn't need any immediate help, but will eventually share a wish list of supplies and donations.

The fire at PAWSibilities comes just days after a massive blaze consumed a historic barn and killed dozens of animals at House of Wiggle Goats in Lansdale.

The rescue's owners said an electrical issue sparked the fire on May 28.

"It wasn't arson, there was no foul play involved," owner Erin Wiggle said in a video posted on May 30.